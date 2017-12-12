'New Girl' Season 7 News: First Look Photo Shows Schmidt and Cece's Daughter Ruth

Facebook/NewGirlonFOX Promotional image for 'New Girl'

A first-look photo at the seventh and final season of "New Girl" has been released.

Obtained exclusively by TVLine, the photo shows Schmidt (Max Greenfield) and Cece (Hannah Simone) with their daughter, Ruth, who is now three years old. As previously reported, there will be a time jump of four years when the season premieres. Cece is progressing in her career, and Schmidt will be the homemaker in the family.

"Schmidt is a stay-at-home-dad now. He really enjoys being a dad. He's also a control freak and he wants to control the environment — because the environment's gotta be right. He's sort of like, 'I think it'd just be better if I was here,'" Greenfield previewed to the publication.

However, fans need not worry because being a parent will not change the Schmidt they all know and love. "The writers have done a really good job of keeping enough of Schmidt while letting you see see that [Ruth] is his entire world," the actor teased.

As for Jess (Zooey Deschanel) and Nick (Jake Johnson), fans can rest assured knowing that the couple will still be together when season 7 rolls around. It can be recalled that the two rekindled their romance after sharing a kiss in the season 6 finale. Jess and Nick have definitely been through a lot, and even the return of an ex-boyfriend will not break them up.

In November, TVLine also reported that Dermot Mulroney will be reprising his role as Russell Shiller. Mulroney first appeared as Russell in season 1 and then briefly showed up in the season 2 finale. He will be bringing life to the character for multiple episodes, though it remains to be seen how he fits into the plotline of the final season.

"New Girl" season 7 will consist of eight episodes. It is scheduled to premiere sometime in the spring or winter 2018.