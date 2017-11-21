New 'Titan Quest' Expansion Launches 11 Years After Game's Debut

Iron Lore Entertainment's hack and slash video game "Titan Quest" has received a new expansion, more than 10 years following its debut.

Steam/Titan Quest:Ragnarok Promotional image for "Titan Quest: Ragnarok"

"Ragnarok" takes the franchise out of ancient Greece, Egpyt, and Asia and into Northern Europe. It brings Norse mythology and Germanic folkore to the RPG, along with several new features and a decade's worth of community fixes.

The new expansion introduces several playable acts and quests, and new gears. Gamers should be able to craft new relics and charms, and they should now be able to improve legendary items. Additionally, players can turn into a Runemaster, a warrior with the ability to wield both spells and weapons.

It also comes with new enemies and bosses. Gamers will find that character customization has been revamped. It now features various regional styles and color dyes, and pants. To top it all off, the level cap has been increased to 85.

As for its technical improvements, "Ragnarok" introduces new shaders, effects, and ragdoll physics. It features improved UI and combat feedback and control customization.

THQ Nordic published "Titan Quest" in 2006. The company acquired the title's intellectual rights from developer, Iron Lore Entertainment, four years ago.

"Since the day we acquired the franchise in 2013, we've been toying around with ideas on what's best for Titan Quest," executive producer Reinhard Pollice informed PC Gamer. "We were quickly motivated to do another expansion as we realized Titan Quest is still actively played."

To be able to access the "Ragnarok" expansion, players must have the "Titan Quest Anniversary Edition," which is currently available on Steam. For the franchise's 10th anniversary, this edition presents a combination of "Titan Quest" and "Titan Quest Immortal Throne" in a single game. The developers overhauled the game for optimum ARPG experience.

"Titan Quest: Ragnarok" is currently available on Steam.