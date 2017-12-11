New 'Tomb Raider' Video Game Is Under Development, Says Square Enix

(Photo: Square Enix Ltd.) A promotional screen from the video game "Rise of the Tomb Raider."

Lara Croft is making a major video game comeback soon.

A new "Tomb Raider" video game is under development, Square Enix announced. The company took to Twitter on Thursday to deliver the big news to all anticipating fans.

"A new Tomb Raider game is coming," reads the statement. "Driven by our goal of putting our fans first, we want you to know that it won't be very long between the official reveal and when you can play. Our journey together will begin with a major event in 2018. We simply can't wait to take on Lara Croft's defining adventure."

Square Enix also pointed out that they are taking a different approach for the upcoming title. Marketing for video games typically start well before their release date and later follows the project through its various stages of development. However, Square Enix's new approach seems to shorten the gap between the release date and the game's official reveal.

Unfortunately, Square Enix did not offer further details beyond the confirmation of the game's development. It has been rumored for quite a while that the next "Tomb Raider" game will be called "Shadow of the Tomb Raider." There has also been some mystery surrounding the upcoming project's developer.

Crystal Dynamics was the team behind the "Tomb Raider" franchise since its 2006 reboot. Since the developer seems to have their hands full at the moment, it's possible that the new installment will be handed out to a different team.

In other news, it was recently announced that the last two "Tomb Raider" games have already reached 18 million in combined sales. This means almost 7 million for "Rise of the Tomb Raider" and 11 million for "Tomb Raider."

"'Tomb Raider' is a very important title and very important piece of IP for us, and nothing has changed about that," Square Enix CEO Yosuke Matsuda said after announcing the franchise's new milestone.