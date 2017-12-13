New York Jets Quarterback Josh McCown Out for the Season With a Broken Hand

(Photo: Reuters/Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports) New York Jets quarterback Josh McCown (15) celebrates a two point conversion run by running back Elijah McGuire (25) (not shown) during the second half at MetLife Stadium, Dec. 3, 2017.

Looks like Bryce Petty will get a chance to start after all this season.

The New York Jets have announced that starting quarterback Josh McCown will miss the rest of the season after breaking his left hand during Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos.

"He meant a lot. His leadership meant a lot. From the time he walked in the door, just always doing the right thing, saying the right things and helping everybody on the team. Not just offensively, but defensively, as well," Jets head coach Todd Bowles said after the veteran quarterback underwent further tests on Monday, via the team's official website.

"Not to mention that he's made some plays on the field that've helped us out. Lined everybody up, especially the new receivers coming in and having to play right away on short weeks' notice. He got those guys lined up and made everybody effective. We just have to move on from there," he continued.

Bowles also confirmed that McCown would have to undergo surgery to repair the damage in his left hand.

McCown sustained the injury took a hit from Broncos outside linebacker Shane Ray in the third quarter of Sunday's game and he knew it was serious right away. After the game, he broke down in tears when he spoke with reporters.

The injury happened mere days after Bowles said McCown would start the remaining games of the season.

The 16th-year veteran was having the best season of his career before he got hurt. In 14 games this year, McCown completed 67.3 percent of his passes for 2,926 yards. He also had 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

With McCown sidelined, Bowles confirmed that Petty would start at quarterback when they take on the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Second-year quarterback Christian Hackenberg will act as his backup.