New York Yankees MLB Trade and Roster Rumors: Yankees Interested in Rangers' Jurickson Profar

(Photo: Reuters/Tim Sharp) Texas Rangers third baseman Jurickson Profar tags out Toronto Blue Jays J.P. Arencibia as he was sliding to third on a fielder's choice by teammate Maicer Izturis during the fourth inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Arlington, Texas, June 16, 2013.

Once a top prospect, Jurickson Profar's career in the major leagues hasn't exactly turned out the way many thought it would.

The Texas Rangers had high hopes for the Dutch infielder when he joined the team back in 2009, and he showed flashes of his potential in his first years with the club. However, he would miss the entire 2014 and 2015 seasons due to a shoulder injury, and he has struggled as a utility player since he returned to the roster.

Still, Profar's does have a lot of upside, and according to the New York Post's Joel Sherman, the Yankees have expressed interest in acquiring him from the Rangers.

It should be noted that the Yankees don't really need to add another infielder since they already have the likes of Didi Gregorius, Starlin Castro and Chase Headley on their roster. Gleyber Torres, Tyler Wade and Miguel Andujar are also expected to see some playing time next season.

So why should the Yankees pursue Profar?

Well, as Sherman has pointed out in his report, the team has never been afraid to give up multiple players to acquire a player who has the potential to become a productive player.

"It seems the Yankees would be willing to take on a single player with upside and pedigree in exchange for multiple players who are crowding their deep 40-man roster," Sherman said in his report.

"Profar would fit into the Yankees philosophy in recent years in which they are willing to acquire prime-aged players with upside such as Gregorius, who like Profar was raised in Curacao, or Aaron Hicks, who like Profar was a switch-hitter who had not yet honored his pedigree," he added.

Sherman also noted that Profar might get the chance to unseat Ronald Torreyes as the team's primary utility player if the Yankees acquire him.