NFL Mock Draft 2018: Saquon Barkley Could End Up With San Francisco 49ers After All

Most San Francisco 49ers mock drafter already abandoned the idea of that Pennsylvania State running back Saquon Barkley being picked up by the team. However, one mock draft does give a scenario how it could happen and it doesn't even require the team to break the bank.

CBS Sports mock draft writer Chris Trapasso has pegged the Penn State running back for the 49ers slipping down to the San Francisco 49ers at No. 9/10. This is mainly because most drafts project as many as five quarterbacks going in the first round, something the team could benefit depending on whether they get No. 9 or 10 following their coin flip with the Oakland Raiders.

"At this point, I think the best (and only?) possibility Barkley goes in the top five is if he's picked by Cleveland at No. 4," wrote Trapasso. "The next four teams aren't picking a running back. That would leave Barkley to be scooped up by the Jimmy G-led 49ers."

Trapasso projects the Browns to pick University of Iowa cornerback Joshua Jackson saying that defensive coordinator Gregg Williams will love Jackson's ball-hawking skills. This clears the way for Barkley to slip through No. 9 unless of course the next three picks surprise everyone and acquire the running back.

All in all, Trapasso's NFL mock draft suggests that there are enough possible upsets that could happen so that Barkley slips out of the top eight. While it would be surprising, it wouldn't be outrageous and it would certainly put the 49ers in position to make a big decision.

Still luck is factor in all of this as it will all depend on the results of their coin flip with the Raiders. While the team is currently not all too keen in bag a running back, the potential for a surprise pick is still there.