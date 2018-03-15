NFL Rumors: Sam Bradford To Sign One-Year, $20-Million Deal With The Arizona Cardinals

Reuters/Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports Detroit Lions defensive end Ezekiel Ansah (94) pressures Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford (8) during the first quarter at Ford Field, Nov. 24, 2016.

The Arizona Cardinals were left without a single signal caller under contract for 2018 after Carson Palmer decided to call it a career following the 2017 season. However, it did not take them long to find a new starting quarterback.

According to ESPN, former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Bradford is expected to sign a one-year deal worth $20 million with the Cardinals. The deal reportedly includes a guaranteed $15 million, and it has a second-year option for $20 million.

It is interesting to note that signing Bradford is very risky because he has already torn the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) on his left knee twice in his career (2013 and 2014), and he appeared in only two games last season as he continued to experience swelling and pain in his knee.

Still, the Cardinals seem to believe that Bradford's talent is worth gambling on.

"Only four players (Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Matt Ryan, Drew Brees) own higher passer ratings than Bradford among quarterbacks with at least 15 starts the past two seasons. When healthy, Bradford has played pretty well since he reached NFL maturity," Craig Morgan said in his column for Arizona Sports 98.7 FM.

Furthermore, Bradford already underwent an arthroscopic procedure to clean up his ailing knee, so hopefully, he will be fully healthy this season.

In any case, the Cardinals can part ways with him after the 2018 season if he does not perform close to expectations.

"By giving Bradford a one-year deal with an option, the Cardinals are essentially taking a look-see at the potential that made him the first overall pick in 2010," Morgan noted. "If he doesn't succeed, they can cut bait," he continued.

Meanwhile, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport has reported that the Cardinals are signing former Chicago Bears quarterback Mike Glennon to a two-year deal worth eight million dollars. He should enter the 2018 season as Bradford's backup.