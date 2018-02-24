'Ni No Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom' News: Game Goes Gold, Gameplay Footage, Details Revealed

Bandai Namco Entertainment An image from "Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom"

"Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom" has officially gone gold.

That being said, Bandai Namco Entertainment should be getting ready to manufacture the game in time for its target release date next month.

The milestone was confirmed by developer Level-5 and the publisher in the latest developer diary (embedded below) for "Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom," which they release to keep fans updated of the production and development.

A sequel to "Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch," the upcoming game, is set for release on the PlayStation 4 (PS4) and PC on March 23. Level-5 showed off new footage to show off more of the gameplay experience. The developer also promised that players of the PS4 Pro could expect some visual treats as they made sure to take advantage of the greater horsepower of the console.

The folks over at Siliconera recently got a chance to test-drive "Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom," which gave them the opportunity to get a taste of the gameplay. As per the publication, while "Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom" sets itself apart from its most recent predecessors, it does pay homage to the early installments.

It has a version of the kingdom builder from "Dark Cloud" where gamers will build facilities like building farms, blacksmiths, armories, and spell workshops among many others. It is not as expansive as the one on the older game, but it does represent a significant portion of the player's journey in the game.

Siliconera adds that there are side quests in "Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom" that almost always involve recruiting people, which is, of course, how players will get the population of their kingdom from.

"Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom" follows the story of Evan Pettywhisker Tildrum, a young ruler Ding Dong Dell as he strives to reclaim his kingship after being dethroned via a treacherous coup.

In "Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom," players can explore "a beautifully crafted world filled with exotic locations, a wide cast of characters to encounter, dangerous foes, and plenty of allies eager to help. Supporting Evan on his adventure will be natural phenomena known as Higgledies."