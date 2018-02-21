Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Hailee Steinfeld is not ready to get serious in dating yet.

Niall Horan is ready to take it to the next level with Hailee Steinfeld. However, the singer-actress is not ready to be in a relationship again just yet.

Niall and Hailee sparked dating rumors when they were spotted jamming to the hit song "I Want it That Way" at a Backstreet Boys concert in Las Vegas last Saturday night, seen from the video shared by user @ninergrl6 on Twitter.

After the concert, they went to XS Nightclub at the Wynn Hotel to continue the night with their friends.

The two music artists are known to be very close to each other, and PEOPLE confirmed from a source that Niall is ready to take their friendship to the next level.

"Niall is really into her," the source disclosed. However, the source also revealed that Hailee — after breaking from long-time boyfriend Cully Smoller — isn't ready to jump into a relationship just yet.

"She's not actively pursuing anything. ... She's unsure if she wants to get into something new right away," the source added, and that's allegedly completely fine for Niall.

"They've been friends for a long, long time and are very comfortable with each other. But it's nothing serious right now," the insider further disclosed.

The "Pitch Perfect" star also talked about where she's currently about finding love at a recent interview with Marie Claire for their February cover.

"I'm trying to protect myself and have a bit of a guard up, but I also want to fall in love and know why love hurts," Hailee revealed, indicating that she will open up her heart when the right time comes.

Rumors of romance between Niall and Hailee also surfaced because of the former One Direction member's birthday message on Instagram. In Niall's post, he described her as "the loveliest person on the planet" and ended the caption with "love ya."