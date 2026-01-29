Home News Nicki Minaj declares 'God is protecting' Trump at Trump Accounts event, receives 'Gold Card'

Rapper Nicki Minaj proclaimed that “God is protecting” President Donald Trump as she spoke at an event launching a new economic initiative by the president, revealing later in the day on social media that she has received a Trump Gold Card and is finalizing her U.S. citizenship.

Minaj appeared alongside Trump at an event in Washington unveiling his Trump Accounts initiative on Wednesday, where she declared that she is "probably the president’s No. 1 fan" and that the backlash she has received for supporting the president "motivates" her to "support him more."

“It’s going to motivate all of us to support him more,” Minaj, a rapper known for explicit records who recently said she has reignited relationship with God, vowed. “We’re not going to let them get away with bullying him.”

After decrying the “smear campaigns," Minaj expressed confidence that Trump "has a lot of force behind him and God is protecting him.”

Before introducing Minaj on stage Wednesday, Trump announced that the rapper was “investing hundreds of thousands of dollars in Trump Accounts to support the children … of her incredible fans.”

The new investment initiative is scheduled to launch on July 5, according to its website.

Under the Trump Accounts program, the U.S. Department of the Treasury will contribute $1,000 into a “tax-advantaged investment account” for all American children born between Jan. 1, 2025, and Dec. 31, 2028. While Americans are not required to contribute additional money into the accounts, parents, family members, friends and employers of beneficiaries can “deposit up to $5,000 per year to maximize growth.”

Children will not have access to the money in the Trump Accounts until they turn 18. The money in the Trump Accounts is intended for “qualified expenses like education, a first home purchase, or starting a business.”

The Internal Revenue Service is creating a new form, Form 4547, available starting on July 5, that parents can use to create Trump Accounts for their children.

“This is a pro-family initiative that will help millions of Americans harness the strength of our economy to lift up the next generation. And they’ll really be getting a big jump on life,” Trump said as he reflected on the Trump Accounts.

Hours after her appearance at the event, Minaj, who was born in Trinidad and Tobago and came to the U.S. illegally when she was 5, posted a photo on social media saying she had received a Gold Card from President Trump, indicating she is becoming a U.S. citizen.



The Gold Card was created by a September executive order as a pathway to citizenship for skilled foreign workers, with a typical cost of about $1 million.





In a follow-up post, she stated that she is “finalizing that citizenship paperwork as we speak as per MY wonderful, gracious, charming President.”

Minaj has emerged as an outspoken supporter of Trump in recent months after the president promised to take action on behalf of persecuted Christians in Nigeria and announced plans to designate Nigeria as a country of particular concern for tolerating egregious violations of religious freedom.

“Reading this made me feel a deep sense of gratitude. We live in a country where we can freely worship God,” she wrote in an X post responding to Trump’s comments about Nigeria. “No group should ever be persecuted for practicing their religion. We don’t have to share the same beliefs in order for us to respect each other. Numerous countries all around the world are being affected by this horror & it’s dangerous to pretend we don’t notice.”

Minaj concluded her post by thanking “The President & his team for taking this seriously” and proclaiming “God bless every persecuted Christian.” She called on her followers to “lift them up in prayer.”

In November, Minaj appeared at an event hosted by the United States Mission to the United Nations titled “Combating Religious Violence and the Killing of Christians in Nigeria.” She was invited to speak at the event by U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Michael Waltz after he saw her X post praising the Trump administration’s actions on Nigeria.