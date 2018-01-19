Nintendo Introduces the Labo Playset for the Switch

Nintendo has always bucked the trend when it comes to their consoles, as their latest set of Nintendo Switch accessories shows the toymaker side of the company. The new Nintendo Labo is a new line of Switch Joycon extensions made out of cardboard, string and tape, and the Internet is now blowing up with fans and critics of this new announcement.

The company has just announced a new line of accessories for the Nintendo Switch on Thursday, Jan. 18, an interesting move at a time when other console makers are focusing on things like 4K resolution and HDR.

Youtube/Nintendo Nintendo Labo, a do-it-yourself kit for the Nintendo Switch, is launching on Apr. 20, 2018.

That's not the main surprise in Nintendo's hotly debated announcement, though. The new Nintendo Labo is a line of peripherals that users have to assemble themselves, out of pre-cut, pre-marked cardboard, rubber bands, reflective tapes and other craft materials.

The revelation has astounded Nintendo Switch fans, some of which may not be aware of the infrared camera feature of the console that makes it all possible. The accessories range from a 13-key piano to a motorcycle steering controller, and there's a wearable cardboard backpack suit that lets players control a robot as well, as Ars Technica points out.

The first Labo sets are coming out on Apr. 20 and will start at $70. The current line-up as shown in Nintendo's announcement video is now available for pre-order, as part of two sets of Toy-Con kits. Toy-Con 01 is the "Variety Kit" which, as hinted in the box image, includes the piano, motorcycle, fishing rod and min-house playsets.

The second kit, Toy-Con 02, is the "Robot Kit" and includes the helmet, backpack, and bodysuit needed to control an onscreen robot, as part of an unnamed game that will be included with the kit. Both kits include new Nintendo Switch titles, and a customization set in the form of additional stickers, tape and stencils are also an added option.