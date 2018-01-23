Nintendo Switch News: More Exclusive Games to Arrive to the Console This 2018

Facebook/Nintendo Switch "Dragon Quest Builders" is set to exclusively arrive to the Nintendo Switch this February 9.

The list of exclusive games for the Nintendo Switch this 2018 has been revealed, and it has Nintendo fans looking forward to their respective releases. While the exact release dates of some of the games are yet to be officially announced, there is no denying that Switch owners can have a lot to choose from with the games scheduled to arrive within the first five months of 2018.

While Nintendo failed to get the nod of the gaming public with its Wii U, there is no denying that the console maker has successfully staged a comeback with the release of its Switch last year. In fact, according to reports, the hybrid console has made the record as the fastest-selling console in U.S. history.

Without question, the exclusive games "Zelda: Breath of the Wild" and "Super Mario Odyssey" released last year have helped in propelling the Switch into greater heights. And, with more exclusive games for the Switch this 2018, the console's popularity is expected to soar even more.

For the month of February alone, there are six exclusive Switch games to be released. While many are looking forward to the arrival of "Dragon Quest Builders," which is said to be a fusion of "Zelda" and "Minecraft," Switch owners are also anticipating the arrival of "Night in the Woods," "The Longest Five Minutes," "Bayonetta 2," "Fe," and "Payday 2."

In March, Switch owners can look forward to the release of "Kirby Star Allies" while April will see the release of "Nintendo Labo," to be followed by the releases of "Donkey Kong: Jungle Freeze" and "Dark Soul Remastered" in May.

While there are still no official release dates, Switch owners can also expect that the games "Mario Tennis Aces" and "Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition" will arrive this spring.

Meanwhile, "Lost Sphear" is slated to arrive exclusively to the Switch today, Jan. 23, while the platformer game "Celeste" hits the store shelves this Thursday, Jan. 25.