North Korea's Kim Jong-Un Invites South Korea's President Moon Jae-in to Visit Pyongyang

KCNA/ via REUTERS South Korea President Moon Jae-in shakes hands with North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-Un's sister Kim Yo Jong in Seoul

North Korea's Supreme Leader Kim Jong-Un invited South Korea's President Moon Jae-in for a summit to be held in Pyongyang. Kim's sister Kim Yo Jong extended his brother's invitation to Moon personally at the Blue House in Seoul last Saturday.

Kim Yo Jong along with other North Korean officials arrived in South Korea last week for the opening ceremonies of the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang. Moon and Kim Yo Jong who were sitting near each other during the ceremony shook hands and exchanged pleasantries.

On Saturday, Moon, Kim Yo Jong and other delegates had lunch together and held a historic meeting at Seoul's presidential palace. One of the highlights during the meeting was Kim Yo Jong's blue folder that sparked speculations among the media that it might have contained a document bearing a message from Kim Jong-Un to Moon.

There are still no further updates on the invitation presented by North Korea to Moon. However, the president of the South is open as long as the meeting was finalized with mutual conditions between the rival countries. The rogue country has not provided any new information after completing its visit to South Korea.

If the summit was ever agreed upon by both countries, it will be the first meeting between South and North leaders since 2007. The South side is hoping to spark a productive communication with the North for further discussions. South Korea are also in the midst of encouraging the North to allow more family reunions in the coming days to unite divided families by the Korean War. South Korea's Ministry of Unification on Monday said North Korea's three-day visit is a good sign that the latter is in favor of improving inter-Korean ties. "The visit shows North Korea's will to improve inter-Korean ties is very strong and if needed it will take unprecedented and aggressive measures," the Ministry said in a statement, as reported by Reuters.