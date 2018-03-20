'Once Upon a Time' Season 7 Episode 14 Spoilers: Regina Sends Lucy on a Recon Mission

Facebook/OnceABC Promo image for 'Once Upon a Time'

Lucy (Alison Fernandez) will be in huge trouble when her reconnaissance mission for Roni/Regina (Lana Parrilla) goes terribly wrong in the upcoming episode of "Once upon a Time."

In the episode titled "The Girl in the Tower," the promo shows Roni/Regina sending her granddaughter to spy on Samdi/Dr. Facilier (Daniel Francis). In the clip, the witch is shown arriving unannounced at the man's place. Since the day they kissed, Samdi/Dr. Facilier has been sweet with Roni/Regina. He welcomes her with open arms and they flirt a little. Roni/Regina has a motive for coming, though. She wants to know who Samdi/Dr. Facilier is after. He refuses to tell her, however, preferring to play hard to get.

Roni/Regina will then ask Lucy to do some spy work for her. Although the little girl seems surprised that her grandmother knows the scary doctor, she agrees to do it. The teaser shows Lucy entering Samdi/Dr. Facilier's office. She is riffling over his things when she hears the front door opening. Lucy scrambles to find a hiding place just when the man steps inside the house and looks around.

Elsewhere, Kelly/Zelena (Rebecca Mader) is berating her sister for putting Lucy's life in danger. She tells Roni/Regina that she sent the girl into a genuine snake pit.

While Roni/Regina seems to be enamored with Samdi/Dr. Facilier, there is no telling if he is the man the series creators have teased to become her next love interest after Robin Hood (Sean Maguire). Samdi/Dr. Facilier is an evil character, and he has dark plans for Princess Tiana (Mekia Cox). In December, executive producer Adam Horowitz said that once Roni/Regina falls in love, she would be unstoppable.

"Regina/Roni has a lot going on in Hyperion Heights. As Gothel's plan intensifies and the spectre of the coven looms, the stakes are raised. But that doesn't mean there isn't room for romance," Horowitz said. "Regina may have suffered a lot over the years, but she is nothing if not resilient. And when her heart is stirred, she decides to explore what that means and to see what possibilities lie out there for her," he added.

"Once Upon a Time" season 7 airs on Fridays at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.