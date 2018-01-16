'Once Upon a Time' Season 7 Spoilers: Regina to Finally Replace Robin in Her Heart

Facebook/OnceABC Promotional image for 'Once Upon a Time'

Regina (Lana Parrilla) will have time for romance in the second half of the current season of "Once Upon a Time."

In a December interview with TVLine, series creators Eddy Kitsis and Adam Horowitz revealed their plans for the former Evil Queen. According to them, Regina will find romance soon in the new installment after all the hoopla with the Coven of Eight dies down. Horowitz said that it is time for the character to move on with her life after Robin (Sean Maguire) died. Still, he and her first love, Daniel (Noah Bean), will always be part of her. Regina knows, though, that she owes it to herself to be happy again.

"Regina/Roni has a lot going on in Hyperion Heights," Horowitz revealed. "As Gothel's [Emma Booth] plan intensifies and the spectre of the coven looms, the stakes are raised. But that doesn't mean there isn't room for romance. Regina may have suffered a lot over the years, but she is nothing if not resilient. And when her heart is stirred, she decides to explore what that means and to see what possibilities lie out there for her."

Before Regina can focus on romance, though, she needs to find a way to save her son and granddaughter. The curse that binds Henry (Andrew West) and Lucy (Alison Fernandez) ensures that only one of them will get to live. Regina and her sister Zelena (Rebecca Mader) are going out of their mind, thinking of ways to lift the spell, but it is proving to be futile. Speculations indicate that Henry will sacrifice himself to save his daughter. It has been hinted that his love story with Jacinda (Dania Ramirez) would end in tears.

"Once Upon a Time" season 7 will return on Friday, March 2 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.