'Once Upon a Time' Season 7 Spoilers: Is There No Hope for Henry and Jacinda?

Facebook/OnceABC Promotional photo for "Once Upon a Time"

Henry (Andrew West) and Jacinda's (Dania Ramirez) romance may end badly unless the curse will be broken in the second half of the current season of "Once Upon a Time."

In the promo for the midseason premiere episode titled "Secret Garden," fans can see a thoroughly conflicted Henry watching his daughter helpless and sleeping in a hospital bed. The curse that binds him and Lucy (Alison Fernandez) dictates that only one of them will survive. If they choose to save Lucy, Henry will die. He will never have the chance to fulfill his promise of being with Jacinda again. Still, he cannot give up on Lucy. The little girl deserves to live, just like the rest of them.

The clip seems to suggest that amidst all Regina (Lana Parilla) and Zelena's (Rebecca Mader) objections, Henry will sacrifice himself for Lucy. His expression while looking at his daughter is pained but resolute. Executive producer Edward Kitsis has also hinted about this sad storyline. According to him, the path to happiness for Henry and Jacinda would not be easy. This is where Regina and Lucy will play a huge part. The grandmother-granddaughter tandem will do their best to save Henry and reunite him with his lady love.

"Well, we now know that if they have True Love's Kiss and break the curse, Henry is going to die, so it's going to be very tough because these two clearly have feelings for each other. What we're going to see is Regina is going to have to team up with her granddaughter to help save Henry. We're going to see some Operation Save Henry in the second half of the season, with Regina and Lucy," the EP teased.

"Once Upon a Time" season 7 will return on Friday, March 2 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.