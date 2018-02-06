'Once Upon a Time' Season 7 Spoilers: Tiana's Prince Charming Has A Dark Past

Facebook/OnceABC Promo image for 'Once Upon a Time'

Tiana (Mekia Cox) is set to meet her prince, but he may not be what she expects him to be in the second half of the current installment of "Once Upon a Time."

According to TVLine, the series has tapped actor Jeff Pierre to play the role of Naveen, Tiana's love interest. The character is set to be introduced in episode 12 titled "A Taste of the Heights." Based on the official description provided, the prince is a free spirit who loves going on adventures with little care about the bad things that may befall him. What will surprise the viewers, though, is that deep inside, he is a tormented soul. Naveen is said to have a tragic past and he is desperate to make it right. He wants to make amends, even if it means giving up everything, even his life.

Naveen and Tiana will certainly make quite a suitable couple. Both of them have something to prove. Tiana is on a journey to bring freedom to her people and fight for her and her mother's birthright. She and Naveen will have plenty of time to bond over their hang-ups in life. Still, the fans are hoping that together, they will break through the odds and conquer their dark past. Meanwhile, Tiana is not the only character to meet her perfect match in season 7B. Spoilers reveal that Zelena/Kelly (Rebecca Mader) will have a fiancé and that she is very close to her happy ending.

Recent reports reveal that Zelena's reasons for not returning to Hyperion Heights is because of a man. As Regina (Lana Parrilla) found out during the winter finale, her sister was in a relationship and that she was determined to make it work. Zelena's man is Chad (to be played by Kip Pardue) whom she met while working in San Francisco as a spin instructor. He is described as clever and romantic, with a huge dose of compassion and patience to balance out Zelena's quirky nature. Chad is set to appear in the 150th episode, which will reportedly be directed by Parrilla.

"Once Upon a Time" season 7 will return on Friday, March 2 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.