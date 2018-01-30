'Once Upon a Time' Season 7 Spoilers: Zelena to Get Her Happy Ending

Facebook/OnceABC Promotional image for 'Once Upon a Time'

Zelena (Rebecca Mader) will have her taste of what a happy ending feels like in the second half of the current installment of "Once Upon a Time."

Previously, it has been revealed that Zelena/Kelly will meet someone who is destined to become her fiancé. Now, more details have surfaced about this mystery man. According to Entertainment Weekly, ABC has tapped "Runaways" star Kip Pardue to play the role of Zelena's love interest in season 7. During the winter finale, viewers got an idea of what Regina's (Lana Parrilla) sister was up to. She was in San Francisco where she is known as Kelly, a peppy spin instructor. When Regina asked Zelena to go back to Hyperion Heights, she was adamant about staying put.

Apparently, the reason why Zelena has no wish to return is that of her fiancé. Chad is described as "clever" and "romantic." Patient and compassionate, he has no problem understanding his lady love's many quirks. Of course, Chad is unaware of his fiancée's witch alter ego. Still, it has been hinted that he would have no problem accepting it even if his world is going to turn upside down. From how it looks like, Zelena will get the happily ever after she so desires. In the past, she already gave up hope that something good would happen in her life.

Meanwhile, Pardue's character is set to appear in the 150th episode. This will reportedly be directed by Parrilla. In a report by TVLine, it has been revealed that the actress would be making her directorial debut. She is the first series regular to take on the role. Series creator Adam Horowitz shared the news via his Twitter account. Parrilla's episode titled "Chosen" is expected to air sometime in April. In a statement, she expressed how thankful she is for the opportunity.

"I'm so honored for this opportunity and grateful to have my directorial debut on a show I call home," Parrilla said.

"Once Upon a Time" season 7 will return on Friday, March 2 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.