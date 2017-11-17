'One Punch Man' Illustrator Shares Inspiration Behind the Manga

"One Punch Man" official website Promotional photo for "One Punch Man"

As fans eagerly await the return of both the anime version of "One Punch Man," the man behind the artwork shared the reason and inspiration that gives life to the manga and the iconic character itself.

In a report from Comicbook.com, "One Punch Man" illustrator Yusuke Murata sat down with the series' creator, ONE, in a Sugoi Japan interview. There, Murata shared the story behind his decision to take on the manga.

"Around that time, I was actually really sick. I broke out in hives, my inner organs were infected, and I couldn't breathe well with my windpipes swelling," opened Murata. "I was in the hospital when I thought, 'Ah, I guess people die just like that.' If I'm going to die, I want to do something I really love to do. I want to draw manga with Mr. ONE. That's what I thought," he went on to say.

He said that if he was going to take on the project, he wanted to come up with something "that didn't change Mr. ONE's original manga." He said that he first had to talk to several different publishers and find someone who was willing to help him out. It was with the help of his editor who got in touch with Weekly Young Jump that he was finally given the chance to work on the franchise.

"The deciding point was that I had already previously contacted Mr. ONE about working together, and that we were going to write with published books already in mind," Murata added.

News concerning airing of season 2 of "One Punch Man" have been close to none, but major changes have been happening on the production side of things. Back in September, Kotaku reported that a different studio will now handle the animation chores for the upcoming season.

Madhouse will no longer return as J.C. Staff will now be in charge of animation. In addition, director Shingo Natsume was also replaced by Chikira Sakurai. The voices of the characters, however, will still be the same, as Makoto Furukawa and Kaito Ishikawa will return as Saitama and Genos, respectively.