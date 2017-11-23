OnePlus 5T Specs, Features: New Device Is a Big Improvement Over the OnePlus 5

OnePlus has outdone itself with the OnePlus 5T. The company took all the feedback from the OnePlus 5, worked on it, and the result is one of the most improved OnePlus phones to date, and at just $499 per unit, too.

This phone has a good representation of all the features and specs of flagship phones this year, and starting at just below $500, that's quite a feat. The front of the OnePlus 5T is now almost completely taken over by its 6-inch OLED display, by moving the fingerprint sensor to just the right spot at the back, as The Verge notes.

OnePlus The OnePlus 5T comes with its own custom Android, the OxygenOS.

Surprisingly, the OnePlus 5T has managed to add a Face Unlock feature, a major bullet point in the feature list of the $1,000 iPhone X. With two biometrics unlock, though, the user has a fallback for those rare moments when the facial recognition feature can't seem to work.

The display, while it's an OLED, still has 1080p resolution as Android Authority points out. This could be a sticking point for buyers who prefer Quad HD displays, but OnePlus' decision to stick to a lower resolution meant that battery life should be higher, too.

The Operating System of this phone is the unique selling point of the OnePlus 5 line, and OnePlus has improved their custom OxygenOS to the point where it's arguably an upgrade from stock Android.

The phone is powered by an eight-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset that's supported by 6 GB to 8 GB of memory, according to the variant. Storage is a choice between 64 GB and 128 GB.

The slightly longer camera bump at the rear carries a set of dual cameras, one 16-megapixel sensor and a 20-megapixel low light sensor, while a 16-megapixel camera sits at the front.

Unlike the new iPhone and Pixel phones, the OnePus 5T retains a headphone jack in addition to a USB 2.0 Type C port, as detailed by Ars Technica.