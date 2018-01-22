'Orange is the New Black' Season 6 Spoilers: Alex and Piper Gear Up for Prison Wedding

Facebook/OITNB Promo photo for 'Orange Is the New Black'

Piper (Taylor Schilling) and Alex (Laura Prepon) will prepare for their wedding at Litchfield if they are both still alive in the upcoming season of "Orange is the New Black."

Fans of the "Vauseman" couple are ecstatic when Prepon recently posted two set photos on her Twitter account. In one of the images, she is with Schilling, her love interest in the Netflix series. Last finale, Alex surprised her girlfriend with a marriage proposal. The pair is expected to be deep in wedding preparations in the next storyline. Of course, the ceremony will only happen if both Alex and Piper are alive and well. The cliffhanger from season 5 is expected to be continued in the premiere.

When the curtains closed in the last finale, everything has gone topsy-turvy in at Litchfield Penitentiary. Some of the inmates were being corralled towards the waiting buses, ready to transport them to their next prison home. Others were left inside Litchfield where there was an ongoing riot happening. The prisoners were forming a line of defense against the correctional officers when a huge explosion took place. Selenis Leyva, who plays Gloria Mendoza, previously revealed that they have no idea what series creator Jenji Kohan is planning for the inmates.

"... We were in a really vulnerable place, the ones that are alive are walking and getting on buses. We just don't know, so that is scary for all of us. What actor wants to get blown up? But it is great storytelling and I love that once again that we're leaving the audience, and ourselves frankly, going, 'We have no idea what is coming.' We have no idea if we're all going to be in separate prisons. We have no idea if we survive it. Because the beauty of this show is that when you expect something or you think you get it, Jenji will take you down another road really fast," Leyva said.

"Orange is the New Black" season 6 will air sometime in 2018.