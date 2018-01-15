'Orange is the New Black' Season 6 Spoilers: Taystee to Battle with Depression over Poussey's Death

Facebook/OITNB Promotional image for "Orange is the New Black."

Taystee (Danielle Brooks) will continue to dwell on the what-ifs and might-have-beens about her best friend's murder in the upcoming season of "Orange is the New Black."

In a recent interview with Variety, Brooks spoke about what is in store for her character in the new installment. According to her, in the event that Taystee survives the prison riot from the last finale, she would be dealing with a new bout of depression due Poussey's (Samira Wiley) untimely death. The inmate will reportedly push the others away and continue to plot on how she will seek justice for her friend.

"Last season was just a joy to sink my teeth into some really great material. This season I don't know where it's going to go. She's still dealing with being depressed in a very isolated way. All I know is that her purpose is to still find justice and the truth. I think she is really a believer in the truth will set you free. But the way in which Litchfield works, I don't know if things still look good in her favor," Brooks teased.

During the season 5 finale, Taystee almost snapped and killed the person whom she blamed for what happened to Poussey. She had a gun trained at corrections officer Piscatella (Brad William Henke) when her fellow inmates urged her to reconsider. Taystee let herself be persuaded. Not long after, though, Piscatella was dead. A colleague accidentally shot him in the head. Although Taystee is not to be blamed for his demise, the fact that she threatened to kill an officer would be taken against her.

Meanwhile, Brooks also hinted that the new storyline would continue to tackle current issues. For instance, she talked about the number of sexual assault cases that recently rocked Hollywood. According to the actress, the show has always stuck to the mission of becoming a voice for people experiencing injustice. Though the writers do not purposely talk about these sensitive topics with them, Brooks said they are almost always present in the storyline.

"Orange is the New Black" season 6 will air sometime in 2018.