'Outlander' Season 4 News: Jamie and Claire Look Forward to a New Life in America

Facebook/OutlanderTVSeries.starz Promotional image for 'Outlander'

"Outlander" season 3 just concluded last month, but a teaser for season 4 has already been released.

The 20-second teaser teased a new land for Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) to explore: America. The two lovers can be seen snuggled up in a blanket as they talked about what lies ahead for them in this new place. Indeed, the fourth season will be mostly set in America from here on out. But, that does not mean the show will lose its roots.

"The show's always going to have a foot in Scotland," executive producer Ronald D. Moore told Deadline in an interview. "It's not going to completely abandon like Lallybroch and Inverness and some of the stories back there, but you know the balance of the story and the weight of the story is definitely going to be in America from now on."

The upcoming fourth season will be based on Diana Gabaldon's "Drums of Autumn," but the show is not going to follow the storyline down to the last detail. Moore revealed that there will be some changes and departures from the novel, but the general structure will remain the same.

Season 3 also saw the death of Frank Randall, played by Tobias Menzies. However, Moore teased that they are working on possibly bringing Menzies back, though Randall can never be revived. He also cautioned that nothing has been set in stone.

"We've been talking about doing some way of getting Tobias back in the show in Season 4, at least for some flashbacks, or some other kinds of sequences," he said. "So nothing's been committed yet, but yeah that's on the table."

As for the future of "Outlander," Starz has yet to renew the show for a fifth season, but Moore is "pretty confident" that they will receive the order. After all, the show has been doing very well in terms of both viewership and reviews.

"Outlander" season 4 will premiere in 2018.