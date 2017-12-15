Facebook/OutlanderTVSeries Outlander returns in 2018.

"Outlander" season 3 has just finished its run, but the creators of the series have already offered fans a glimpse of what can be expected from the fourth season. On Thursday, Starz released a 20-second teaser trailer for the next season, showing Claire (Catriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) together in an unfamiliar dimension.

In the clip, Claire and Jamie are shown sitting on a hill with their horses in the background, talking about the American dream. The brief teaser promises that when the series returns, fans will see "A new land, a new journey," hinting that the two will try to live the American dream.

The trailer opens with Claire telling Jamie, "A new land. There'll be lots of different people here, all hoping to live what will be called, 'The American Dream.'" Jamie then tells her, "Is that the same as our dream?" Towards the end, Claire answers Jamie, "I suppose it is," smiling.

The season 3 finale aired on Sunday night and saw Jamie and Claire arriving in America. The episode followed the two as they got reunited with their nephew Ian (John Bell) and headed out on a ship. Although the sail went rough for them due to a heavy storm that ruined Artemis on its way home to Scotland, Jamie and Claire were able to survive the disaster as they were washed up on the shore in Georgia.

Details about the new season are still scarce, but the new trailer teases yet another action-packed and adventure-filled season for Jamie and Claire. The new season will reportedly consist of 13 episodes and is currently filming in Scotland. It will be based on the fourth book in the eight-book "Outlander" series by Diana Gabaldon, "Drums of Autumn," which follows the couple as they try to build a new life in America.

"Outlander" season 4 will premiere sometime in 2018 on Starz.