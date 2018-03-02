'Overwatch' Introduces Newest Hero, Brigitte Lindholm

"Overwatch" has a new character, and she's actually related to one of the existing heroes in the game. Blizzard has just introduced Brigitte Lindholm, a support hero who is also the youngest daughter of weapons designer Torbjörn Lindholm.

"No longer sitting on the sidelines, Brigitte Lindholm has taken up arms to defend those in need of protection," Blizzard described their new heroine on her own, brand-new character page.

Blizzard Brigitte, the new Support hero in "Overwatch," specializes in armor, throwing Repair Packs to heal teammates, or automatically healing nearby allies when she damages foes with her Flail.

Brigitte will be the 27th hero to come out for the game, and also just happens to be the first melee attack support character in "Overwatch," as CNet pointed out.

It's an apt description for the new character since she specializes in armor and healing as the latest support character to come out. She can also heal allies in a variety of ways, either by throwing Repair Packs to her teammates or automatically healing allies whenever she deals damage with her flail.

She can tip the chances on the side of her allies in a team versus team skirmish, due to her ability to automatically heal with every flail attack that deals damage. To support that playstyle, she also packs the Rocket Flail ability that lets her hit multiple foes in a single swing.

Her Repair Packs are also unique in the way they give armor to allies, with any healing over the maximum health of her target granting them armor. She also has her own Barrier Shield, which can absorb a lot of punishment from the front when used.

One of her most powerful abilities, however, is Rally. It's one that lets her move faster while granting all nearby allies with armor that can absorb a good amount of incoming fire before getting spent.

The video below is Blizzard's latest Developer Update that, among other things, introduces Brigitte Lindholm to "Overwatch" fans. Brigitte has been available in the PTR since Wednesday, Feb. 28, for "Overwatch" players on the PC to try out.