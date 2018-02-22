'Overwatch' News: Season 8 Of Competitive Play Expected To Conclude On Feb. 25

Playoverwatch.com, Overwatch's official website Season 8 of 'Overwatch' is ending soon

"Overwatch" players have been able to take part in Season 8 of competitive play for a while now.

Many players have likely already handled their business with regards to this season and are just continuing to engage in competitive matches purely for entertainment.

Other players may not be as keenly aware of the time and have been putting off their Season 8 tasks.

Well, for those players who have not finished all the things they need to handle in Season 8, the time for them to change that is right now.

According to Dot Esports, the current competitive season is expected to end on Feb. 25 at 4 p.m. PST (7 p.m. EST).

That means players only have a few days left to finish any placement matches they may not have taken up previously.

As the developers noted in an earlier post on the game's official website, only the players who manage to complete all their placement matches for a given competitive season will be the ones who will receive a special spray and a new player icon.

Those are some nice rewards to get a hold of, so the players who have yet to finish their placement matches for this season will want to work to change that before Feb. 25.

Meanwhile, the "Overwatch" players who have been paying plenty of attention during this competitive season may soon be able to obtain some other rewards.

Players who finish inside the Top 500 on their preferred platform within their region at the end of this current season will be given an additional player icon and an animated spray.

The rankings could change constantly with the season about to end, so players need to remain diligent if they want to obtain those additional rewards.

Players do not have to wait that long to get back into competitive play after Season 8 ends, as the next one is expected to start on Feb. 28 at 4 p.m. PST (7 p.m. EST).

More news about "Overwatch" should be made available in the near future.