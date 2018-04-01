'Overwatch' Uprising Event Returns in April With More Than 100 New Loot Items

"Overwatch" is back with a new event, and this time, it's the return of the "King's Row Uprising" scenario. This year's event promises to be a big one for looking to deck out their favorite "Overwatch" character in new gear, with more than 100 Loot Box items becoming available starting Tuesday, April 10.

The event will also bring to players a look at an important story arc in the "Overwatch" backstory, as well. Players will participate in missions and new objectives that make up one of the pivotal moments in the game's story, going back to the time when the team dealt with the threat of a large-scale attack by the Omnics in the city of London.

YouTube/PlayOverwatch/Blizzard "Overwatch" is bringing back the Uprising limited-time promo, which will feature over 100 loot box items as well as a look back into one of the key arcs of the game's backstory.

The storyline for the "King's Row Uprising" will take players back some seven years before the present day, according to PC Gamer. In this time, an extreme offshoot of the Omnics, a group that calls itself the Null Sector, staged an all-out attack in one of the more affluent parts of London.

It would later turn out to be one of the last large-scale conflicts that the Overwatch group will find themselves involved in before the team finally goes their separate ways. Most of the characters are different back then, too.

For example, Soldier: 76 still has not encountered the unfortunate events that will take him on the path he is in today. Reaper, back then, was one of the good guys and is an active part of the team, even more so than Morrison. Tracer was also a rookie decked in blue and white back then, too, as Polygon noted.

Blizzard In "Overwatch," players control one of several heroes in competitive 6-person team shooting matches.

Blizzard took to Twitter with a teaser clip on Friday, March 30, announcing the launch date of the event along the way. A few hours later, a complete YouTube trailer has been put up as well, and one which shows off several of the more than 100 new items that will be placed in loot boxes for the limited-time campaign.

So far, the teasers and what available clues there are online suggest that this event will play out similarly to the "Uprising" event last year, as IGN pointed out. The last "King's Row Uprising" scenario in 2017 ran from April 11 and was available until May 1, and also put players into action as Overwatch agents fighting against an Omnic insurgency, still by the same rogue group Null Sector.

This year's upcoming "King's Row" event will be the latest one for "Overwatch," with the last one being the Lunar New Year event back in February. Blizzard has also announced another upcoming event, the "Overwatch World Cup 2018" eSports ladder coming sometime later.

The video below is the teaser clip for this year's "King's Row Uprising" limited time event in "Overwatch," which will make its return on Tuesday, April 10, with more than a hundred new items to collect. More information is expected to become available as the launch date for the event comes closer over the next couple of weeks.