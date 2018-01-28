'Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire' to Roll Out in April

"Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire" finally has a concrete release date, and on Apr. 3, the next chapter of the crowdfunded project will be coming out for PC, Mac and Linux. The game is also releasing with three editions available, and pre-order options are now up as well.

"'Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire' is our first sequel here at Obsidian and we've created something incredible. At Obsidian, we are all about stories, worlds, and characters, and in 'Deadfire' we've done it again with a vast open world," Obsidian Entertainment CEO Feargus Urquhart announced as part of the game's launch date announcement on its official website.

Pre-orders are now open, and "Pillars of Eternity" fans who got the game through an advance order will get a special in-game kit called "The Captain's Footlocker." This bundle includes St. Drogga's Skull, a weapon that burns enemies in combat while lighting the way at the same time. There's also Beakhead, an in-game, non-combat pet that's a white hawk.

Then, there's The Black Flag, a simplistic take on the usual skull and crossbones that's said to be flown by a mysterious band of explorers from lands far away. The tint of the flag is said to be made up of powder from dragon glass, and it can be hoisted from the crew's in-game ship as it sails.

The fact that "Deadfire" is the first sequel Obsidian has ever made in its decades-long history in the game industry is an interesting one, as Eurogamer noted. It would be the first time that the company, which has been known to obsess over experimenting with its tools and new approaches, have sat down and actually built a new title from an existing foundation.

Buyers can now get "Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire" as Standard, Deluxe, and Obsidian Editions from Obsidian's website, as well as Steam and Good Old Games. The game comes out on Apr. 3 for the PC, Mac and Linux.