'PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' News: Optimizing Game on Xbox Developer's Top Priority

The PUBG Corporation, developers behind the ever popular "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" (PUBG), have announced that a new patch is headed for the Xbox One version of the game and that optimization and stability are their "number one priority" for the multiplayer shooter on the platform.

"Our number one priority is optimization and improving stability of PUBG on Xbox Game Preview," wrote community manager Sammie Kang on Reddit this past weekend. "So you will see some meaningful improvements along with some quality of life fixes in the next patch."

Kang also acknowledges that patches have become slower and less frequent on the platform, especially when compared to how the game was handled when it was first released.

"We understand that it can be frustrating to not get a patch or an update for over two weeks when we used to do weekly patches. But we want to make sure that we release a stable patch and make sure it improves your PUBG experience."

She explains in the post that patches on consoles tend to take longer because they require official certification from Xbox before pushing the update to the live servers. The same issues have been brought up in the past as well with other games such as "Overwatch" expressing similar concerns when comparing console and PC versions.

When it was first released, PUBG on the Xbox One was a bit of a mess in terms of performance. There were several complaints with regard to frame rate, clipping, texture pop-ins, and other similar concerns.

Few patches have come out since the game's release that have tried to address this issue, but it is still a very big concern in the community especially considering how many people play the game on the platform. Just last month, the game reportedly hit four million players on Xbox One, so there is definitely incentive for the company to make sure the port runs smoothly.