PlayStation 4 Pro, PSVR Holiday Sales Now Ongoing

Shoppers who are looking for a great Christmas gift will find plenty of tempting offers from Sony this holiday season. PlayStation is giving buyers an incentive to upgrade, with generous discounts on their PlayStation 4 Pro and PlayStation VR systems.

The sale has been ongoing since Sunday, Dec. 10, and included are some great offers for a new PlayStation VR bundle and the PlayStation 4 Pro. Those looking to upgrade to 4K gaming, or wanting to try the console virtual reality experience, can do so for big discounts, at least until the offer ends.

Sony/PlayStation PlayStation is offering deals for PlayStation VR bundles and PlayStation 4 Pros for the holidays.

Buyers only have until Saturday, Dec. 16, to avail of the $50 discount on PlayStation 4 Pro consoles and bundles, as Sony announced on the PlayStation blog.

With the discounts applied, a Jet Black PlayStation 4 Pro console with 1 TB of storage now costs $350 and comes with a DualShock 4 controller.

Themed bundles also get the discount, with the limited edition "Star Wars Battlefront II" PlayStation 4 Pro bundle now at $400, which already comes with its own copy of " Star Wars Battlefront II: Elite Trooper Deluxe Edition."

It's the same deal for the limited edition "Destiny 2" PlayStation 4 Pro bundle, which puts together a Glacier White console, a copy of "Destiny 2," and a digital voucher for the game's Expansion Pass, all for $400.

The new PlayStation 4 VR bundles are an even better deal, and are available until Christmas Eve on Dec. 24, too. The PS VR "Gran Turismo Sport" bundle, for example, puts together a PS VR system, a PS Camera, a PS VR demo disc, and a copy of "Gran Turismo Sport" all for just $200.

This deal is even $100 lower than when it went on sale this Black Friday, as Polygon notes.

There are plenty of PS VR bundles to choose from, too, although the price starts to vary widely. The PS VR "Doom VFR" bundle goes for $300, while the PS VR kit that includes "The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim" and two PlayStation Move controllers go for $350.