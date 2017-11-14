'Pokémon GO' News: Niantic Promises Continuing Commitment Despite Development of 'Harry Potter' AR Game

REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo A man poses with his mobile phone displaying the augmented reality mobile game "Pokemon Go" by Nintendo in front of a busy crossing in Shibuya district in Tokyo, Japan, July 22, 2016.

Game developer Niantic promised fans and players of "Pokémon GO" that they are still committed to supporting the mobile app despite the recent confirmation that they are making a "Harry Potter" augmented reality game.

The newly announced game is officially titled "Harry Potter: Wizards Unite" and is a collaborative project of Niantic, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, and WB Games San Francisco.

"Harry Potter" is one of the most-followed franchises around the globe and has developed a solid fan base over the years. And this success increases the hype and expectation on the upcoming mobile game.

On the other hand, the "Pokémon GO" development team at Niantic reminded fans that this did not mean that lesser attention would be given to the game.

In a recent statement, the developers told fans: "We–the Pokémon GO team–want to say that we, along with our partners at The Pokémon Company, are 100% committed to creating an ever-evolving and growing game that deepens players' connection to Pokémon GO. "

The developers added that, in fact, they are "actively" adding more members to their team as they continue to work on "many more amazing updates" slated to launch in 2018.

In the same statement, the developers also confirmed that news about a set of game improvements for "Pokémon GO" would be released within this week.

Meanwhile, Niantic confirmed last week that they have started working on the game "Harry Potter: Wizards Unite" and promised that it will allow its future players to experience what it feels like to become real-life wizards.

As another AR game, some of the basic mechanics in "Pokémon GO" are expected to be applied to "Harry Potter: Wizards Unite" but will mostly be based on the wizarding world that best-selling author J.K. Rowling created.

"Players will learn spells, explore their real world neighborhoods and cities to discover & fight legendary beasts and team up with others to take down powerful enemies," Niantic teased about the upcoming "Harry Potter" mobile game.