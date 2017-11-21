'Pokémon GO' News, Update: 'Discouraged' Players Call for a Better EX Raid System

(Photo: Niantic Labs) A promotional image for "Pokémon GO."

Some "Pokémon GO" players are starting to feel "very discouraged" to play because of how Niantic Labs is handling the augmented reality game.

The distressed gamers took to Reddit to express their concerns, saying that the game is not rewarding those who play by the rules in the EX Raid system.

The Reddit user who was the first to vent said that more and more people are getting "very depressed" when playing "Pokémon GO."

It seems there's no benefit to [continuing] to play anymore because there's nothing new to do in the game. Lots of people I know who play are feeling very depressed; we have meet ups every week and each time they seem more and more disinterested. Does anyone else feel like the "adventure" aspect of the game really has no substance to it anymore? It's just not worth it...

He feels that only spoofers, who Niantic is still working on completely dispelling from "Pokémon GO" because of the toxic environment they cause, are the only ones getting Mewtwo instead of those who play the game fairly.

The thread easily flooded with comments and responses seconding to the Reddit user's sentiments, with some saying that they barely open the app anymore.

The hope is that Niantic will heed their call and improve the EX Raid system to favor those who actually put in the work than players who take the shortcut.

For now, however, the developer is busy with its next big event — the Global Catch Challenge. Niantic is putting the coveted Pokemon Farfetch'd up for grabs.

Naturally, much like the name of the pocket monster, fans will have to do something far-fetched as well — catch three billion Pokemon by Nov. 27. Those in Japan will get Kangaskhan.

Along the way, players will receive rewards for every milestone. Catching 500 million pocket monsters will grant them 2x experience points (XP) and six-hour lures while getting to 1.5 billion throws in 2x Stardust on top of those rewards.

Getting to three billion, will not only bring the normal-fighting type creature to the gamers' Pokedex, but will also treat them with the rewards above.

All rewards "Pokémon GO" players get from the Global Catch Challenge can be used up to Dec. 1 although Farfetch'd and Kangaskhan will only be accessible for 48 hours.