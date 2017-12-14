'Pokémon Go' Now Has a Very Loose Definition of 'Extreme' Weather

"Pokémon Go" has introduced a new dynamic weather system to their game, making it more faithful reflection of the real world. Unfortunately, Niantic also added an overzealous weather rating system that wants to keep players indoors and safe.

Niantic has launched the dynamic weather system alongside 50 Pokémon from the Hoenn region in what has been a major update late this year, as the company announced in their blog update.

Niantic/Nintendo/Game Freak Weather near "Pokémon GO" players will impact Pokémon in a variety of ways.

Treecko, Torchic, Mudkip and other popular Pokémon from the "Pokémon Ruby and Sapphire" series are now available in the game, and with them comes the improved weather mechanics that was first introduced in that "Pokémon" version.

The problem is, the update also came with an "Extreme Weather" warning that pops up too often for convenience. This warning discourages players from going out and playing "Pokémon Go" outside in "extreme" weather, which now also includes slight breezes or light snow, as Polygon noted.

The warning would pop up even with a week of clear skies and 66 degrees of sun, as a fan complained on Twitter. "Pokémon seem to dislike these conditions," the game advises the player in the pop-up, which is headed by a large "Extreme" and a red circled exclamation sign at the top.

"Weather conditions are potentially dangerous — be aware of your surroundings! Check your local weather service for details," the warning adds.

While players can exercise their own judgment and forge on outside, the system has a detrimental effect on the game itself, too. While the warning is up, the bonuses that the new in-game weather system is supposed to give out are suspended.

In-game rain, for example, should let players encounter more water-type Pokémon. Some moves, like a Charizard's Fire Spin, will get bonuses on sunny in-game skies as well.

All these are nullified when the "Pokémon Go" weather warning is up.

The video below features "Pokémon Go" players enjoying their playtime outdoors, something that the game in its current state strongly discourages trainers from doing. Niantic has yet to provide an update addressing these complaints as of this time.