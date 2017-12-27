'Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon' Guide: Totem Stickers and Totem Pokémon

"Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon" has an item hunt built into the course of the game, and some of these collectibles could be very hard to find. Completing them is worth it, though, as they let players use Totem Pokémon.

These Totem Stickers are scattered throughout Alola in both "Pokémon Ultra Sun" and "Pokémon Ultra Moon," and there are exactly 100 of them in both versions of the game. They can be seen in the same spots regardless of the game version, but the rewards for finding them will be different, according to IGN.

Players don't have to get all 100 to start collecting the Totem Pokémon, either. These Totem Pokémon are larger-looking versions of Pokémon only seen at the highlight battle during the trials section of the game, and players can start collecting them when they have as low as 20 Totem Stickers, according to US Gamer.

Trainers can start turning in 20 Totem Stickers to Samson Oak on Heahea Beach to get a larger Gumshoos on "Pokémon Ultra Sun," or Raticate on "Pokémon Ultra Moon." At 40 stickers, players will receive Marowak or Araquanid, depending on the game version.

At 50 stickers collected, Totem versions of Lurantis for "Pokémon Ultra Sun" or Salazzle for "Pokémon Ultra Moon" are unlocked. Seventy stickers collected means a free Vikavolt or Togedemary, as well.

Eighty stickers will get players a Mimikyu for both versions while getting all 100 stickers will award extra large versions of Ribombee or Kommo-o.

Players would not need to keep track of the stickers they have spotted since they will get an in-game reminder to visit Samson Oak whenever each milestone has been reached.

Melemele Island will have 17 Totem Stickers to collect, and Akala Island has 33. Ula'ula island will have 34 more Totem Stickers, while Poni Island will have the 16 needed to complete the collection.