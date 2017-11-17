'Pokken Tournament DX' Gets Online Team Battles in New Update

Facebook/NintendoSwitch Promotional photo for "Pokken Tournament DX" on Nintendo Switch

The latest "Pokken Tournament DX" update is now live adding online Team Battles to the hit Pokemon fighting game. In addition to online player-vs-player, a recording feature in Free Training and Practice Modes were also implemented along with tweaks to some Pokémon and attacks.

Version 1.1.0 now allows players to participate in online battles available in the game's Event Mode. With Team Battles, players can compete with friends with each player their own team of three Pokemon.

The update also brings several changes to the Pokemon themselves, including two sweeping adjustments that affect all Battle Pokemon. These adjustments involve issues regarding System and Double Jump where player actions are often hindered by unintended interactions with status effects.

Other features include the ability for players to get special titles based on their ranking in Official Group Matches with rewards only available for certain Official Group Matches. Battle records will be also shown when players enter a group along with the option to change how battle records are displayed.

As for the new recording feature to Free Training in Practice Mode, players will now be able to control the opposing Pokemon and record its movements. This can then be played back during training allowing players to devise new ways to counter them.

"Pokken Tournament DX" recently caught the attention of many hackers after it was revealed that the Nintendo Switch can be prepped for homebrew on firmware 3.0.0 using a copy a copy of the game following an update to the Pegaswitch toolkit.

This allows hackers to release unofficial emulators and apps for console. However, due to the timing of the Pegaswitch update, there are virtually no games available to it. However, should the Switch homebrew catch on, it will likely push the resale value of "Pokken Tournament DX" as is the case with many titles used by the homebrew community.