'Prison Break' Season 6 to No Longer Focus on Michael and Lincoln?

Facebook/PrisonBreak Promo photo for Fox's 'Prison Break'

Since Fox confirmed the development of a new season of "Prison Break," fans have been wondering how the network will revive the series. According to Fox, what they are developing is a "new iteration" of the series, which means that it may involve an entirely new set of characters and may not necessarily pick up from the fifth season.

Earlier this month, Fox announced that a new "Prison Break" series was in the early stages of development. Since then, the network has not given any word about the status of the project. However, Fox suggested that the upcoming series would feature a new storyline. "We are developing a new iteration of 'Prison Break.' It's very early stages of development, but we're really excited about it," said Fox Entertainment President Michael Thorn.

Fox Chairman and CEO Gary Newman also said in an interview that they already had an idea for the next season, although it's still too early to talk about the details. "It would not be an entirely new cast. It's very early at this stage. Paul Scheuring had an idea for another season, and he came and pitched it to Michael and the team. They were excited about it, but it's super early. We haven't seen any written materials at all," he said.

By "new iteration," Fox possibly meant that it may include cast members from the previous seasons but it's going to feature a different approach, just like what it did in the new installment of "24." In the series, Corey Hawkins takes over as the lead character, replacing Kiefer Sutherland as Jack Bauer. While the new iteration of "Prison Break" may still see the return of Dominic Purcell and Wentworth Miller, the focus of the series may no longer be on the two characters.

Fox has yet to give the next season of "Prison Break" a release date.