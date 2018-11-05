Pro-Trump Billboard Quotes John 1:14, 'The Word Became Flesh,' 'Make Gospel Great Again'

(PHOTO: TWITTER.COM/DIANA BUTLER BASS) A pro-Trump billboard is displayed off of I-170 in St. Louis County Missouri in November 2018 days before the 2018 midterm elections.

Ahead of the 2018 midterm elections, a new advertisement picturing the face of President Donald Trump with "The Word Became Flesh" and "Make the Gospel Great Again" has reportedly popped up on billboards in Missouri and Texas.

Over the weekend, photos were posted to Twitter showing a billboard displayed on I-170 near St. Charles Rock Road in St. Louis County, Missouri.

The billboard in question shows a picture of Trump speaking at a rally with the words of John 1:14 displayed below the picture: "The Word became Flesh." In the top right-hand corner of the billboard are the words "Make the Gospel Great Again" and an American flag displayed overtop of a cross.

According to KMOV, the billboard is owned by DDI Media but it is not clear who sponsored the advertisement.

The Christian Post reached out to DDI Media for information on who sponsored the billboard. A response is pending.

Responding to a picture of the billboard posted to Twitter, one user explained that a similar billboard was erected on I-35 about 5 miles north of Waco, Texas.

Patheos.com's "Friendly Atheist" reports that a Facebook group called "Make the Gospel Great Again" has taken credit for the billboards. However, the group's Facebook page appears to have been taken down.

"This is one of our efforts, yes! We are nationwide, bringing the good news of God re-taking his country, and making it a stronger, more Christian place. ... We are a group of evangelicals from both Baptist and non-denominational backgrounds who love Jesus and the Bible," Patheos quoted the group as stating on Facebook. "We don't have an office or website other than this facebook page. It's sparse, but we moved up our plans for the election this year."

The post reportedly explained that the group expected "liberals and other non-Christians" to attack their efforts because "they will stop at nothing to deceive believers and overthrow our president."

"MGGA exists to help spread the truth of God's great champion on earth — President Donald Trump," the group's mission statement read, according to the "Friendly Atheist." "The Lord anointed Mr. Trump to bless America, and we live out our faith by following him. Donald Trump has already won many victories for Jesus by stopping abortions, telling the truth, proving that the real racists are not white, and fighting against the liberal media and their War on Christians!"

The mission statement goes on to criticize progressive Christians and asserts that "we will not stand for their disgusting witch hunts and fake news about porn stars, nazis and Russians and raping."

With voters going to the polls on Tuesday, conservatives are hopeful that conservative evangelical voters show as much in enthusiasm as they did in the 2016 presidential election when 81 percent of them cast their votes for Trump.

Conservative evangelicals have become one of Trump's most loyal voting bases as he has fulfilled a number of different campaign promises related to abortion, LGBT issues, religious freedom, and court nominations and appointees.

In calling on evangelicals to go to the polls to support Republicans on Tuesday, Trump declared in a recent interview that no president has done more to benefit the political agenda of evangelicals than he has.

"Well [evangelicals are] going to show up for me because nobody's done more for Christians or evangelicals or frankly religion than I have," Trump told Christian Broadcasting Network's David Brody. "You've seen all the things that we've passed including the Johnson Amendment and so many things we've nullified. Nobody's done more than we have."

"Mexico City, take a look at that. Things that frankly until Ronald Reagan, nobody did anything," he continued. "So, I know they're very happy with me. We've seen they're very happy. The question is whether or not they're going to go out and vote when I'm not running. I have no doubt they're going to be there in '20. I hope they're going to be there now because it'll be a lot easier if they are, a lot better."

Although many conservative evangelical leaders have voiced their staunch support for Trump's policies, other evangelicals have been critical of his policies and rhetoric on immigration and refugees.

Although midterm elections usually draw out more of an older-white electorate, Democrats are hopeful that the the younger generation of voters will be more inspired to vote because of their dislike for Trump.

Additionally, a recent Los Angeles Times op-ed asked the question: "Will doubting evangelicals show up at the polls on Tuesday?" The op-ed also asked: "Could it be that white evangelicals are beginning to see how far outside their own faith tradition the president stands?"

Leading evangelist and Trump supporter Franklin Graham, president of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, responded to that op-ed by Dartmouth College religion professor Randall Balmer in an interview with Fox News.

Graham argued that evangelicals are "going to do everything they can" to ensure that Trump is supported by a Republican-led Congress because "his protection of Christian values is very important."

"I think the media wants to try to put a divide with evangelicals to try and divide this community if they can. They are putting thoughts and doubts in people's minds and I just don't think that is true," Graham said. "The evangelical community is not united politically. There are a difference of opinions. Those have always been there. I just don't see this wave of doubt coming into the picture at this point. I think most people that voted for president Trump — probably everyone who voted for him last election — would vote for him again today."