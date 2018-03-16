Psycho Pass Official Site Key visual art for the upcoming three-part Japanese anime film project “Psycho-Pass SS.” This will be part of Production I.G.’s cyberpunk television anime franchise “Psycho-Pass.”

A three-part anime film project has been announced for Production I.G.'s cyberpunk anime franchise "Psycho-Pass."

The announcement was made during the "+Ultra ~Fuji TV Anime Lineup Presentation 2018" live stream event last week. The project is officially titled "Psycho-Pass SS" or "Psycho-Pass Sinners of the System." It is expected to premiere sometime in January 2019.

A teaser video posted on the official noitaminA YouTube channel hints that the first film is titled "Case .1 Tsumi to Bachi (Case.1 Crime and Punishment." It seems that will focus on the MWPSB Division 1 Enforcer Nobuchika Ginoza and the Inspector Mika Shimotsuki.

MWPSB stands for the Ministry of Welfare's Public Safety Bureau, which is the political center of Japan in the 22nd century. The CID, or Criminal Investigation Department, is part of this and is tasked with managing crime as either one of three officers: inspection, enforcement, and analysis.

The second film titled "Case.2 First Guardian" will tell a story that focuses on the Enforcers Tomomi Masaoka and Teppei Sugo.

The teaser image for the third film, titled "Case.3 Onshuu no Kanata ni (Case.3 On the Other Side of Love and Hate)," strangely only features a visual of the former Inspector — now Enforcer — Shinya Kougami.

The first season of the television original anime series "Psycho-Pass" ran for 22 episodes from October 2012 to March 2013. An 11-episode second season simply titled "Psycho-Pass 2" subsequently aired from October to December 2014. This was followed in January 2015 by the theatrical anime film "Psycho-Pass: The Movie" that was shown in over 100 theaters in Japan.

All three anime series have been released on home video by Funimation.

The franchise has also since inspired a six-volume manga adaptation by Hikaru Miyoshi that ran from 2012 to 2014, a two-volume light novel series by Makoto Fukami that was published in 2013, and an ongoing spinoff manga by Midori Gotou and Natsuo Sai titled "Inspector Shinya Kogami," which has been serialized on the "Monthly Comic Blade" magazine since 2014.

A visual novel video game based on the series has also been developed by 5pb and released for Xbox One in 2015 in Japan, and for PlayStation Vita and PlayStation 4 in 2016 in Japan, North America, and Europe. The game has also been released for Microsoft Windows in 2017.

More information about the "Psycho-Pass SS" anime film trilogy will be released in the coming days on the franchise's official site.