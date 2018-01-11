'Quantico' Season 3 News: ABC Announces April Premiere

Facebook/QuanticoABC Promotional image for 'Quantico'

ABC has announced a premiere date for the third season of "Quantico."

According to TVLine, the network recently revealed that the thriller drama series will return in April, taking over the timeslot previously held by "Scandal."

When season 3 airs, fans can expect to see some new faces, as well as a different premiere setting. It was reported in December that Amber Skye Noyes, who is known for her roles in "The Deuce" and "Beauty and the Beast," will be portraying a new black ops recruit named Celine Fox.

According to Deadline, musician Alan Powell has also been tapped to play Mike McQuigg, an undercover agent in a white supremacist militia with connections to a bioweapon attack. Powell joins fellow male co-stars Jake McLaughlin, Blair Underwood, and Russell Tovey — who reprises his role as Harry Doyle from season 2 — as a series regular.

"Alan not only brings a muscularity to the role of Mike McQuigg, but he brings a sly, laid back, sense of mischief and southern charm to him," executive producer Michael Seitzman said. "His chemistry with the rest of the cast was instantaneous on screen and off."

Rounding out the newcomers is Academy Award winner Marlee Matlin, who was previously reported to be assuming a character named Jocelyn Turner. She is described to be a deaf ex-FBI agent. It should be noted that Matlin is deaf in real life.

As for the new location, TVLine revealed last year that a part of the premiere episode will be set in Italy. It is unknown who among the cast members will appear in the European country, though an insider apparently told the media outlet that Priyanka Chopra, who plays lead character Alex Parrish, will be present.

With less than remarkable ratings in its second season, "Quantico" is looking to change up its narrative. It has been said that ABC only granted the show another season due to Chopra's international appeal.

"Quantico" season 3 will premiere on April 26, at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.