'Quantico' Season 3 Spoilers: Alex Takes On Sniper Duties in Set Photos

Facebook/QuanticoABC Promotional image for 'Quantico'

Alex (Priyanka Chopra) will get her chance to sharpen her rusty sniping skills in the upcoming season of "Quantico."

New set photos for the new installment shows Alex crouching on a platform holding a sniper rifle. She has a black hoodie on to tame her wild locks. Alex seems to be patiently waiting for her target to appear and take him out. In between shots, Chopra's full outfit was revealed. She was wearing a long dark coat tied at the waist and black boots. The actress has been recently seen shooting in the streets of New York City.

Last time, Chopra was doing a scene with Alan Powell, the newest addition to the cast of the ABC series. Powell is playing the role of Mike McQuigg, an undercover agent who infiltrates supremacist groups. When the viewers meet him in season 3, he will be trailing a group with connections to a bioweapon attack. In the scene, Alex and Mike seem to be out on a date. What surprises the fans was the passionate kiss the two share.

In the photos, Alex was decked out in a slinky black number. The gown had a slit that showcased her legs and she had on a pair of super high heels. Mike, on the other hand, was dressed in all black. Even the cowboy hat perched on top of his head was black. The pair were captured locking lips while standing outside an establishment. This started speculations that perhaps, Alex has officially parted ways with her boyfriend Ryan (Jake McLaughlin).

The last time they were seen, Alex and Ryan were on a plane leaving the US. He opted to run away with her before President Roarke's (Dennis Boutsikaris) scandal blew up. The two will be considered fugitives in the new installment. The US government has already notified the Interpol about their crimes. Alex and Ryan are expected to seek refuge in Italy, as previously reported.

"Quantico" season 3 will air on Thursday, April 26 at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.