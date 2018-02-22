'Rainbow Six Siege' News: Ubisoft Dismisses Possibility for Sequel

Facebook/Rainbow5SiegePL "Rainbow Six Siege" developers want the game to have 100 Operators.

Despite the success that "Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege" has seen in the past couple of years, Ubisoft has no plans of coming up with a sequel.

The continuing support and regular arrival of updates and new game contents for "Rainbow Six Siege" are testaments that the game has not lost its magic among gamers just yet since its release in December 2015.

While video games that were successful in the market typically get sequels without a doubt, Ubisoft made it clear that it had other plans for "Rainbow Six Siege."

During an interview (via Eurogamer) at the recently held "Rainbow Six Siege" 2018 Invitational Tournament, the franchise's brand director, Alexandre Remy, said: "We are saying extremely loudly here - there is no sequel planned."

However, Remy also told the publication that while no sequel was in the pipeline, they were looking forward to actively providing "Rainbow Six Siege" with updates and contents for the next 10 years. He reiterated their previous pronouncements that they planned to introduce up to 100 unique Operators, which are the game's playable characters that arrive in groups of two per the quarterly major updates.

"We've communicated already a couple of times that our vision for the game is to bring it to 100 operators," Remy said. "Today we have 36 operators. Year 3 will bring eight [more]. That 100 is a symbol of the longevity we want to have for the game."

"We will be here for the next 10 years. So expect more Rainbow 6 in your life for quite some time," Remy added.

On other news, "Rainbow Six Siege" is getting new loot boxes that can only be acquired through buying them via microtransactions. As most gamers know, the word "microtransactions" has been getting heat since the "Star Wars Battlefront 2" fiasco last year that solicited massive flak, government investigations, and proposed laws on loot boxes regulation recently.

From the gamers' perspective, purchasable loot boxes are a turn-off because in some cases, they have weapons and power upgrades that are either exclusive or very difficult to get in normal play. But for "Rainbow Six Siege," Remy assured players that these will not affect their game performances.

Remy told MCV: "I am feeling very empathetic towards players upset with this, but at the same time I do not feel we are cheating anyone, I don't think we are being greedy whatsoever."

MCV also noted that the "Rainbow Six Siege" paid loot boxes will mostly include cosmetics, which are typically just for embellishments and not for power boosts.