'Rainbow Six Siege' News: Ubisoft Mulling Over Removing Friendly Fire in Its Fight Against Toxicity

(Photo: Ubisoft) A promotional image for "Rainbow Six: Siege."

Ubisoft is thinking of removing friendly fire from "Rainbow Six Siege" as part of its efforts to purge toxicity from the game.

This is what brand director Alexandre Remy indicated in a new interview with PCGamesN:

We have a lot of ideas and we are thinking about how we can tackle teamkills. It depends on your place and your experience as a "Rainbow Six Siege" player. In fact I think it was with that I mentioned we are thinking about potentially removing friendly fire. I think that would resolve a lot of issues and for entry players I think it is a very good way of avoiding those behaviours. Starting next year, we need to start fixing toxicity.

Friendly fire might also be taken away from "certain playlists and certain occasions." However, Remy pointed out that this move still "not 100 percent decided yet" and that they are still "toying with that idea as a prototype."

He also recognizes that there are consequences in pushing through this plan. On that note, he assures that they will be testing their servers first before doing anything permanent so players will know what life will be like in "Rainbow Six Siege" without friendly fire.

...It is such a heavy decision. Obviously it is something where we want to have feedback before we make it final. Maybe there are also aspects of friendly fire that we have not measured yet that can actually be triggered.

While nothing is set in stone at this time, one thing Remy ascertained is that the days of toxicity in "Rainbow Six Siege" are numbered with Ubisoft committed to provide gamers with fair and fun experience in the game. He knows it will be tricky and complicated, but the team is adamant in making it happen.

Apart from saying goodbye to friendly fire, the brand director also teased that they also intend to "bring new, granular clarity" to the existing reporting tool available in "Rainbow Six Siege" currently so as to net "a wider variety of behavior that we want to chastise in the game."