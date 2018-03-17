Facebook/RealHousewivesofAtlanta The ladies of 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' season 10

Fans can expect to see a catastrophic reunion episode from "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 10.

Sources claimed that Kim Zolciak unleashed her fury at her castmates during the taping of the reunion episode this season last Thursday, March 15.

A source reportedly told Radar Online that Zolciak and Kenya Moore had an ugly spat for over an hour because the former accused the latter of having a "fake marriage" with Marc Daly.

"Kenya told Kim she was tired of her marriage being attacked. She took a lot of digs at Kroy, too," the source said.

The report also mentioned that none of the ladies would accept defeat. However, Zolciak eventually walked away from the match in tears. "Kenya wasn't afraid of Kim and she wouldn't back down. She just kept attacking her. Kim held her own as long as she could," the source also said. "But Kim eventually had enough, and she walked off the stage in tears in a typical Housewives move," the insider continued.

Aside from her beef with Moore, Zolciak also had a shouting match with NeNe Leakes regarding the controversial cockroach video that was shared by the former's 21-year-old daughter, Brielle Biermann, after they got invited to Leakes' home.

Because of the incidents that happened during the filming of the reunion special. Zolciak's daughter turned to Twitter to express her anger. According to Biermann, the other ladies ganged up on her mother.

"It truly breaks my heart for all that my mom has to go thru," the 21-year-old said. "There's not another woman on earth who could take being attacked and ganged up on for hours like she did today. There's only 2 reasons people hate u. You're either a threat to them or you have something they don't," she added.

Aside from Zolciak's drama, Bravo revealed that Moore and Leakes were hinting that the reunion special of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 10 in their social media accounts.

Bravo airs the latest episodes of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 10 every Sunday at 8 p.m. EDT.