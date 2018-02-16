Bravo TV "The Real Housewives of Orange County" cast member Shannon Beador

Shannon and David Beador haven't finalized their divorce yet, but it looks like the latter has already moved onto another woman.

David Beador has officially gone public with his new girlfriend, a woman named Lesley, after he greeted her a Happy Valentine's Day on Instagram last Wednesday. It has been previously reported that David had first started dating Lesley in December, around two months after he and Shannon announced their separation.

As to what Shannon feels about the situation, a source told People Magazine that she was blindsided by David's new relationship and that she is taking the high road and keeping herself focused on her new life with her children.

"It's disgusting and cruel that David would be putting this out so publicly as their divorce is not yet finalized and they share three daughters together," the source said. "He's always been selfish and is clearly not thinking about how this will affect his children," the insider added.

"Family has always been the most important thing to Shannon, and those girls are her world. She spends much of her time with them — at their volleyball games, basketball games and family football outings. She's a great mother," the source went on to say about Shannon.

As for the new woman in David's life, it was revealed that she is 20 years his junior and has two children of her own from a past relationship.

Shannon and David share three daughters together: 16-year-old Sophie and twins, Stella and Adeline, who are both 13. According to the divorce documents filed by Shannon, she has requested sole physical custody of her three children with David and joint legal custody. She has also requested for her now estranged husband to be given child visitation.

The two had been married for 17 years prior to their separation. Things started getting messy for the former couple when it was revealed during the 10th season of the "Real Housewives of Orange County" that David had cheated on Shannon for months with another woman. In season 11, they renewed their marriage vows, but not all is what it seems to be, and the couple ultimately ended up filing for divorce citing irreconcilable differences.