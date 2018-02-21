'Red Dead Redemption 2' Rumors: Launch Delay Gives Rockstar Games Time to Add Battle Royale Mode?

The launch schedule of "Red Dead Redemption 2" has been pushed back to late October, with Rockstar Games now coming out and confirming an exact release date. A recent rumor perhaps hints at a reason for the delay, with the studio possibly putting in a very popular game mode.

The next "Red Dead Redemption" game is long-awaited, and the sequel to one of the biggest Western-themed hits has originally been projected to launch on June 8, according to Tech Radar.

Rockstar Games Rockstar Games has announced that "Red Dead Redemption 2" will launch on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 on October 26, 2018.

While Rockstar Games would not confirm the June schedule, the studio also did not deny it, at least until the team confirmed that "Red Dead Redemption 2" will be released on Oct. 26 instead. The developers even went so far as to admit that the new schedule marks a delay for the game.

"We are excited to announce that Red Dead Redemption 2 will be released on October 26th 2018. We apologize to everyone disappointed by this delay. While we had hoped to have the game out sooner, we require a little extra time for polish," Rockstar Games announced at the start of the month.

What could they be polishing given the extra time that they got for themselves? According to rumors, the additional touches could come in the form of extra gameplay modes for the Western shooter RPG, and one of them would be very familiar to players coming over from "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" or "Fortnite."

While Rockstar Games has not confirmed any additional gameplay modes so far, one of them looks to be a Battle Royale mode where masses of players are slowly whittled down to one final victor, according to Tech Crunch.

In the video below, Rockstar Games officially introduces the upcoming game, "Red Dead Redemption 2," with a studio trailer. The game is now set to come out on Oct. 26 this year, with versions for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One confirmed as of this time.