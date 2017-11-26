'Rick and Morty' News: Adult Swim Releases Touching Thanksgiving Video Featuring Mr. Poopy Butthole

Facebook/RickandMorty/ Promotional image for 'Rick and Morty'

Adult Swim has released a new "Rick and Morty" video that focuses on Mr. Poopy Butthole.

The touching video opens with the final shot of the season 3 finale that features the entire Smith family laughing at Rick. As the credits roll, it is revealed that Mr. Poopy Butthole was watching the whole time. The scene is similar to the post-credits scene in the season 2 finale, in which Mr. Poopy Butthole is sitting in his chair and watching the credits roll.

The difference this time, of course, is that Mr. Poopy Butthole is no longer alone. As revealed in the season 3 finale post-credits scene, Mr. Poopy Butthole has since gotten married and now has a family of his own. As he sat down to eat with his family, he revealed that season 4 would not premiere for "a really long time." The new Thanksgiving video, however, depicts what Mr. Poopy Butthole did before he had his meal with his family.

After turning off the television, Mr. Poopy Butthole took out a photo album which revealed what happened in his life since the last time viewers saw him. The photos show him going to school and instantly falling head over heels for a girl in class. They spent time together and subsequently graduated together. They even helped take down the Federation.

They went on several dates, including a picnic in the park with their dog, before getting engaged and married after that. They came home to moving boxes and their pets, a dog and a cat, the latter of which was seen in the season 2 post-credits scene. Their pets did not get along at first, but they eventually warmed up to each other. However, dark times befell them when their cat got sick and passed away. Mr. Poopy Butthole's wife consoled him as she held a positive pregnancy test.

Soon enough, the family was happy again as they went in for a sonogram. They had a party that revealed the gender of their child, and Mrs. Poopy Butthole even posed like Beyoncé. The final, heartwarming photo shows the family together for the first time.

As Mr. Poopy Butthole gets up and makes his way to the dining table, he briefly glances at his cane, the cane that he once needed after getting shot by Beth. However, he does not need it anymore.