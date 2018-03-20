'Rick and Morty's' Future Uncertain With Season 4 Still Up in the Air, Dan Harmon Says

"Rick and Morty" is heading into the unknown, as co-creator Dan Harmon himself admits that the future for the show is murky after season 3. He explained as much on social media last Saturday, March 17, while patiently dealing with a rather passionate fan of the series.

Harmon was recently asked by a Twitter user, and one of the many impatient "Rick and Morty" fans out there, by the tone of his post, to "Quit wasting time and go finish the next R&M season, you lazy alcoholic."

Facebook/RickandMorty "Rick & Morty" follows a sociopathic scientist and his timid grandson on insanely dangerous adventures across the universe, as shown in Adult Swim.

This particular post may have been a dig at Harmon's supposed incomplete script for the next season, when in fact, the real reason was actually a bit more concerning for "Rick and Morty" fans as Harmon hinted at in his response.

"I hear ya, tough spot. On one hand, it can be challenging, especially with crippling lazy alcoholism, to write a show that hasn't been ordered by a network," he answered, implying that Adult Swim still has not given the season 4 green light even after three immensely popular seasons.

"On the other hand, the thought that fans like you pay the price...I mean...I'm gonna grab a drink," he added as he jokingly parried the attack on his writing priorities.

The actual reason for the delay might not lie solely with Adult Swim, though, as series writer Ryan Ridley complained to Detroit Cast earlier this January. Everyone involved, presumably including Ridley, as well as Harmon, Justin Roiland, and Adult Swim, seems to be taking their time with the series.

Ridley may have been exaggerating, but he did note that at the pace they are now going, the new episodes for "Rick and Morty" would not be ready until late next year, as Gizmodo noted.