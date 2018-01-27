'Riverdale' Season 2 Spoilers: Veronica Worries Archie Is Getting Too Close to Her Family Business

Facebook/CWRiverdale Promotional image for 'Riverdale'

The upcoming episode of "Riverdale" season 2 will see Veronica (Camila Mendes) start to worry about Archie (KJ Apa) learning about her family's secrets.

The synopsis for the next episode, titled "The Wicked and the Divine," states that Veronica will grow worried that Archie is getting too close to her family's business. The Lodges are not exactly squeaky clean when it comes to their business dealings, and things are kept secret for a reason. But, with Archie now acting as Hiram's (Mark Consuelos) intern, Veronica will have to juggle both her personal life and preparations for her confirmation ceremony.

Elsewhere, tensions rise after a happening at Pickens Park. In order to keep order among the Serpents, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and FP (Skeet Ulrich) will take action. Betty (Lili Reinhart), on the other hand, will receive Chic's (guest star Hart Denton) assistance in dealing with her inner darkness.

Finally, Archie will attempt to squeeze his way into Hiram's circle. He will participate in a high-stakes poker game with his girlfriend's father's inner circle, but things quickly turn askew.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Veronica at a church. She goes into a confessional and asks for forgiveness.

"I am doing something terrible to a person I love," she says. Later on, she confronts her father about Archie getting too close to finding out their family secrets. She asks Hiram if he is at all worried about being caught. She also questions Archie about his conversation with her father.

Meanwhile, Betty is in her room wearing a bra and a dark wig. She is looking at her laptop as Alice (Madchen Amick) grows concerned about what is happening inside her room. Betty looks genuinely nervous as her mother asks why the door is locked.

There is also a lot of drama brewing within the Serpents after the statue of Riverdale's founder is decapitated.

"Riverdale" season 2 airs Wednesdays, at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.