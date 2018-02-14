Royal Wedding News: Prince Harry Asked Ed Sheeran to Sing at His Wedding

REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian Red-haired men are benefiting from the Ed Sheeran Effect, according to studies.

Reports say Prince Harry asked Ed Sheeran to sing at his royal wedding with Meghan Markle.

According to Us Weekly, the 33-year-old royal was the one who approached the "Perfect" singer. "Prince Harry has personally requested Ed perform at his wedding," a source said.

A report from Entertainment Tonight said Sheeran has yet to officially confirm.

Rumors that Sheeran, a close friend of Prince Harry's cousin Princess Beatrice, will be asked to sing at the upcoming royal wedding. The 26-year-old musician has earlier expressed his desire to do it if he was "free."

Back in December, Prince Charles made Sheeran a Member of the Order of the British Empire at Buckingham Palace. After the event, he was asked by reporters what his response would be if he was indeed asked by Prince Harry and he said, "Yeah, why not?"

The much-awaited royal wedding of the year will happen at Windsor Castle's St. George's Chapel on May 19. Earlier this week, the Kensington Palace, Prince Harry's royal residence, revealed other details of the event.

The wedding will kick off at exactly 12 noon that Saturday, and will be officiated by the Dean of Windsor, the Right Reverend David Conner Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby.

Those planning to get a glimpse of the newlywed can also now find their best spot after the palace released the couple's processional route.

After the wedding, Prince Harry and Markle will take a horse-drawn carriage from the Windsor Castle and take High Street through the town of Windsor. From here, they will return to the castle via the Long Walk.

"They hope this short journey will provide an opportunity for more people to come together around Windsor and to enjoy the atmosphere of this special day," Kensington Palace said in an official statement.

Windsor is about 40 kilometers (25 miles) west of central London.

The wedding reception will be held at St. George's Hall. Come evening, Prince Charles will host a more intimate dinner to be attended only by close family and friends.