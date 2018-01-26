Samsung Announces the Galaxy S9 Launch Date; Annual Galaxy Unpacked Event to Take Place on Feb. 25

It's that time of the year again for Samsung, as the South Korean phone maker sends out invites to one of their biggest event in 2018. It's the annual Galaxy unpacked event which is slated for Feb. 25, and it will feature the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S9 and its "reimagined" camera system.

As one of Samsung's most anticipated yearly announcements, the reveal of the new line of Galaxy phones for 2018 will be streamed live at official Samsung websites, as the company listed out the links in their press release on Thursday, Jan. 25.

Samsung On Feb. 25, Samsung Electronics will showcase the next generation of Galaxy devices.

"If a picture is worth a thousand words, the latest member of the Galaxy family has a lot to say. On February 25, Samsung Electronics will showcase the next generation of Galaxy devices that reimagines the camera and redefines the way you share your moments," Samsung teased in their announcement.

The event, which will be part of the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, is set to kick off at 12 p.m. EST.

The teaser for the event shows a stylized number nine surrounding the words "The Camera Reimagined," which most likely refers to a new camera system that Samsung is putting into the new Galaxy models for this year. This could be the new variable aperture camera that the company earlier debuted with their W2018 flip phone, according to Ars Technica.

Unlike the usual camera modules in today's smartphone with a fixed aperture, this new camera is a miniaturized version of the mechanism seen in bigger professional camera models. This includes a set of very tiny aperture blades that can shrink or expand the aperture in order to control the amount of light reaching the sensor.

If the W2018 is anything to go by, this new camera could go from f/2.4 in good lighting, to as open as f/1.5 in darker scenes.